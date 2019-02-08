Trio on the run, but have you seen them?

BRITAIN’S National Crime Agency (NCA) has released its list of the most-wanted UK criminals on the run, who may have fled to Tenerife, or mainland Spain.

Among them are an alleged murderer, a convicted drug-trafficker and a big-time VAT fraudster, all of whom may be living here.

If you have spotted any of the following people, or know of their whereabouts, call the NCA immediately, on 0370 496 7622.

Christopher More

He is wanted in connection with a man’s murder in Cheshire in June 2003. More is accused of travelling to a remote Cheshire farmhouse with a number of accomplices where, after their demands for money were refused, they assaulted the five people occupants, beating one so badly that he died at the scene.

More is also accused of attempting to murder a second man, and also for false imprisonment and assault of several other people, all involved in a separate incident.

In 2003, More is believed to have flown from the UK to Spain, where he has many links. He also has ties to Malta, but his current location is not known.

He is described as being just over 6ft tall, of slim build, and is known to use a number of aliases, including: Christopher Guest, Chris Guest, Christopher Moores and Christopher Moore.

Sarah Panitzke

She is wanted by the UK’s HMRC for conspiracy to acquire criminal property, after laundering more than €1bn.

She was a high-ranking member of a criminal gang, involved in VAT fraud, and she also controlled the company accounts of several organisations, via different IP addresses.

Panitzke travelled extensively to further the fraud, as far away as Dubai, and also to Spain and Andorra.

Panitzke, who absconded in May 2013 before her trial ended, received an eight-year sentence in August 2013, in absentia. A further 18 members of the crime group were jailed for a total of 135 years.

She is 5ft 7in tall, slim build, with mousey straight hair, blue eyes, and a Yorkshire accent.

John Barton

He may be in Fuengirola, after dodging a 20-year sentence for drug-trafficking by absconding. Barton was jailed in 2003 for conspiring to import large volumes of heroin into the UK between 1999 and 2000.

He was convicted in absentia and has been linked to the Fuengirola and Costa del Sol areas. Barton is described as being about 5ft 9in tall, of medium build.