A trio of joy!

Accion del Sol news

THERE are 235 dogs at the refuge, all desperately seeking loving, new homes, including these three little cuties.

The two little boys and their sister will be up for adoption, as soon as they have had all their necessary vaccinations, and been given a clean bill of health. Please adopt a dog, and don’t buy. We have so many gorgeous dogs of all shapes, sizes, breeds and ages, so do come and visit us if you are interested in adopting.

We have large numbers of dogs that arrive, constantly, at the refuge, without microchips, which makes it almost impossible to reunite the dogs with their owners. We can never stress enough the importance of microchipping your pet, and keeping your information updated, should you move address or change your phone number.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol