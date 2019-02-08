A treasure trove of delights!

ADELEY Jewellers are a popular, family business, here in Tenerife, and have been trading for 30 years. They have a wealth of experience in this sector, which all began in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, in 1989.

They are proud to announce that they now have five shops on the island, three of which are here in the South. One can be found in Las Chafiras, and the others are situated on the high streets of San Miguel and Valle San Lorenzo.

The latest additions to the business are two shops in the North of the island. They are located in the historical city centre of La Laguna, a heritage site since 1999.

With over 600 historical buildings, the town’s charming streets (many free of traffic) are ideal for walking and shopping, or just visiting the Adeley shops!

Adeley Jewellers offer the largest collection of wedding and engagement rings in the Canary Islands, and also make them to order. They have an exquisite selection of 18-Carat-gold items, and certified diamonds, all put together in their own, professional workshops.

Why not customise your jewellery, to create a unique piece for you, or your loved one? It will be exclusively yours, the only one like it in the world, and personally designed by you!

We have a great selection of famous jewellery brands like Thomas Sabo, Skagen, Calvin Klein, Fossil, One of Fifty, Michael Kors, Swarovski and many more, all in different vibrant colours, or simple, soft tones.

For the gentlemen, we stock wallets, pens and key-rings, by exclusive brands such as Mont Blanc. With their characteristics and timeless elegance, you will experience a feel of luxury, throughout your working day.

Why not surprise your loved one with a really special gift, with one of our special, limited-edition Mont Blanc writing sets? We have sets that include the legendary Beatles, the magic of Prince, and Marilyn Monroe, among many others.

Don’t forget our range of elegant watches like Mont Blanc, Gucci, Tissot, Swatch, Ice, Calvin Klein, Seiko, Sandoz, Jaguar, Tommy Hilfiger, Skagen, Bering, Thom Olson, Daniel Wellington, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Tous, Casio, G-shock, Garmin, Festina, Viceroy and Lotus.

Our team of professionals are available at all our locations. They will attend to you with the greatest discretion and service you would expect from our company.

And, until Valentine’s day on 14th February, if you mention that you have read this article in the Canarian Weekly, they will offer you a special discount on any of your purchases, in our Las Chafiras branch, next to McDonald’s.

Adeley Jewellers would like to take this opportunity to wish all their British customers the best for 2019, and thank them for their trust and continued business.