Transgender op beats the clock, by a decade!

IN just 17 hours, a Spanish doctor has performed radical sex-change surgery, which usually takes up to 10 years in Spain.

The astonishing medical breakthrough was performed by a Spanish team, on a 29-year-old transgender man, at Valencia-based private hospital Imed.

Gender reassignment surgery can take between 8-10 years through the Public Health system, because the operations are performed by several teams and services.

If patients choose private hospitals, they will have four operations over two years, with a six-month gap at least between each procedure.

But after training in the US, surgeon Cesar Noval learned how to trim the procedure to just one day.

The pioneering, 17-hour op involved constructing a penis (phalloplasty) and removing the patient’s internal female organs and breasts, while work was carried out on his face to give it a more masculine look.

Noval confirmed that the patient, from Valencia, paid more than 20,000 euros for the “express” service.

The patient had the surgery two months ago, and is said to be recovering well, although Noval admits his sex life is still somewhat limited.

To go through gender-reassignment surgery, a patient must be in good physical health and must have passed thorough, psychological tests.

The patient in this case had spent 15 years living as a man and three years using hormone replacement therapy, with a strong support network.