Tram crash halts traffic

TRAFFIC came to a halt on Wednesday afternoon after a tram collided with a car in the La Laguna area of La Cuesta.

The accident happened just before 5.30pm on the tram-line from Santa Cruz to La Laguna.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, but considerable damage was caused to both vehicles, as well as several tram signals in the vicinity,

Local police attended the scene, and an ambulance was also sent, as well as a pick-up truck, to remove the car from the tram-lines.