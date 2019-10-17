Tragic mother dies on holiday
MEGAN Brannan, a 24-year-old mother, died last Monday during a family holiday in Tenerife, having felt ill the previous night.
Loved ones put it down to a hangover on Sunday, but she still felt under the weather the following day. Her mother, Margaret, suggested she go for a lie-down, but her father, Thomas, later went in to her room, only to find that his hairdresser daughter had passed away.
Megan, who used to live in Tenerife, and worked at the Highlander Bar in Las Americas, had been accompanied by her parents and 11-month-old daughter, Kaedy.
