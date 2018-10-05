Tragic fall of Czech woman trekker, 54

A WOMAN died, tragically, after losing her footing and falling into a ravine while trekking on holiday with her husband in the La Laguna/Santa Cruz area of Anaga National Park.

The 54-year-old Czech fell in the rural area of the Tomadero Ravine, between El Baton and Punto del Hidalgo.

A helicopter was dispatched to look for the woman, who had tumbled some 15metres, and soon winched her on to the helicopter, once they found her.

She had suffered severe head trauma, after banging it on several rocks during the fall, and helicopter medics tried to stabilise the critically-injured victim.

The helicopter then transferred her to the north airport, where an ambulance was waiting to take her to the University Hospital, where, sadly she died.