Tragic death of woman driver
A WOMAN driver died on Wednesday morning after being involved in a head-on collision with a truck, on the new part of the TF-1 motorway,
The tragedy happened near the tunnel they call Bicho, in the Guia de Isora municipality, and she passed away upon impact, while the truck driver was airlifted to hospital.
