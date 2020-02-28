Tourists’ spending down
TENERIFE broke all visitor records last year, according to data released by the Cabildo’s Tourism Minister.
More than 6.1 million people spent their holidays on the island, yet it failed to improve tourists’ spending, which actually went down by more than €300m in just one year. Specifically, it was 5% lower than 1998, despite the travellers’ increase.
