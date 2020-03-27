TOURISTS ALREADY IN THE CANARY ISLANDS CAN STAY

Tourists who are in the Canary Islands and have not been able to return to their countries, can stay in set outlined accommodation, as from today nearly all hotels have closed their doors by order of the government, but there has been a declared list that will stay open to accommodate people.

In Tenerife they are:

Arona: Aparthotel Marisol.

Costa Adeje: Aparthotel Lagos de Fañabe.

Costa Adeje: Aparthotel Los Olivos.

Costa Adeje: Aparthotel Santa María.

Santa Cruz: Apartamentos Brujas.

In Gran Canaria:

Las Palmas: Hotel Cordial Vista Acuario.

Mogán: Anfi Emerald Club.

In Lanzarote:

Costa Teguise: Apartamentos El Guarapo.

Teguise: Bungalows Playa Famara.

In Fuerteventura:

Antigua: Apartamentos Caleta Dorada.

Puerto del Rosario: Hostal Tamasite.

Fuerteventura: Bungalows Fuertesol.

In La Gomera:

Hermigua: Aptos. Los Telares.

In El Hierro:

Valverde: Aptos. Boomerang.

The government order states that any person and the establishment must observe the protection measures and restructions indicated by the Ministry of Health aimed at avoiding the spread of Covid-19. Likewise, the State allows these establishments to provide a restaurant service, and any other that may be necessary for the proper provision of accommodation services, exclusively to people staying there.

This clarifies the lack of definition and doubts that existed regarding the possibilities of providing accommodation services both in establishments, as well as in holiday homes and rural houses to tourists who stay on the islands from today.It is estimated that around 16,000 people could stay in the Canary Islands as of tonight between hotels, apartments, holiday homes and second homes.