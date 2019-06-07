Tourist’s 15th-floor fall

A BRITISH holiday-maker fell to his death from the 15th floor of his Benidorm apartment block, in the early hours of last Sunday.

Colin McGarry, a 48-year-old from Belfast, died at around 1.45 after plunging from the balcony of Torre Gerona, in the “Little England” area of the Costa Blanca resort.

He had arrived in Alicante with a group of friends, the previous Friday, and a post-mortem will be held.

Local Police are probing the incident, although no information has been released.