TORRES DEMANDS AN “IMMEDIATE PLAN OF ACTION” FOR THE TOURISM SECTOR

In todays meeting of the autonomous communities presidents with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Ángel Víctor Torres once again demanded an “immediate” crash plan for the tourism sector in the Canary Islands, given the fact it is estimated to lose more than 12 billion euros in turnover due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The head of the regional executive said he appreciated that important activities, such as construction, have been recovered, but he stressed that the main activity in the Canary Islands is tourism.

For this reason, he also proposed that the ERTE (temporary employment regulation) that affect workers in the tourism sector be extended once the state of alarm is lifted, so that they do not form part of the group of people who become unemployed in ERE and that the national government continues to face a large bill for their wages.

Torres hopes that this idea will be studied soon in the Council of Ministers, as well as the implementation of a special promotion plan regarding tourism and that it will be exceptional, as 60% of the 200,000 workers affected by ERTE in the Archipelago belong to the tourism sector.

Regarding the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic on the Islands, the president stressed that the 4.45 billion euros that the General State Administration will transfer this year to the autonomous community, are not enough to face the “bleeding” which is expected to cause the loss of own income in the autonomous coffers, which represent between 20% and 30% of the total, an aspect that does not occur in other regions: “We will not have financial sufficiency if we are not allowed to borrow.”

On Friday, during a videoconference with the vice-president and councillor for the Treasury, Budgets and European Affairs, Román Rodríguez, called the Canarian society’s unit of action to demand differentiated solutions to the crisis.

Rodríguez explained that “only together” and through a unanimous agreement of the political, social and economic institutions “can we give an organized and effective response to protect the most vulnerable, defend the welfare state and move forward with reconstruction.”