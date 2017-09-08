Top Cat

Cats Welfare news

NOT only do humans hold some of the greatest world records, cats do, too, and what better way to show you that cats are the tops, than to tell you about some of the world records held by these amazing animals.

In 2015, Merlin, a rescue kitty from Torquay, Devon, earned a Guinness World Record title for the loudest purr by a domestic cat, after registering 67.8 decibels. In 2013, flying-feline Alley catapulted himself to a record with a 1.82m (6ft) leap. Alley, a rescue cat, is part of the Amazing Acro-Cats touring show in the US.

In 2010, Mymains Stewart Gilligan earned his world-record title by measuring in at 48.5in long, making him the world’s longest cat.

Crème Puff, an American cat, passed away at the grand old age of 38 years and 3 days (equivalent to 168 cat years), and held the record for the world’s oldest cat. There are many others, too, which shows you that cats really are the best.

Loretta

Loretta is a gentle, friendly, three-month-old kitten, who likes to find a high place where she can nap and survey her home. She has had her kitten injections, and is happy with other dogs and cats. So she is a perfect match for a busy family, in a home with other animals.

Adoptions

All our cats awaiting adoption can be seen on our website at www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/pets.

Contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com, message us on Facebook or ring/whatsapp Maria (English) on 6466 29129, seven days a week 9-6pm, or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm on 6712 82773. All kittens/cats go with a week’s trial in your home, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision. Adoption is free.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.