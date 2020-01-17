X TNT Trail Nocturno

THIS tortuous 15km mountain race, now in its 10th year, must be completed in three hours maximum. It brings together hundreds of runners tomorrow (Saturday) for a 7pm start.

The start and finish is at Plaza de San Marcos de Tegueste, and it is now too late to register. The event is organised by Ayto. de Tegueste, in collaboration with Gesport Canarias, ChronoTrack and Club Deportivo.