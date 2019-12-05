VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

TITSA card machines a bonus for customers

TITSA, the Tenerife Cabildo’s bus company, has installed machines for the sale and recharge of the Ten + card in the Costa Adeje and Puerto de la Cruz bus stations, as well as in

the Santa Cruz and La Laguna exchangers,

With these machines, customers can manage their Ten + card autonomously, avoiding queues. The new machines are a complement to the services offered through the web and traditional outlets.

In total, the company will install eight points of purchase, recharge and balance inquiry across the island, because, in the coming months, more machines will be placed at Los Cristianos and San Isidro, as well as at the two airports.

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=51265

Posted by on Dec 5 2019. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites