TITSA card machines a bonus for customers

TITSA, the Tenerife Cabildo’s bus company, has installed machines for the sale and recharge of the Ten + card in the Costa Adeje and Puerto de la Cruz bus stations, as well as in

the Santa Cruz and La Laguna exchangers,

With these machines, customers can manage their Ten + card autonomously, avoiding queues. The new machines are a complement to the services offered through the web and traditional outlets.

In total, the company will install eight points of purchase, recharge and balance inquiry across the island, because, in the coming months, more machines will be placed at Los Cristianos and San Isidro, as well as at the two airports.