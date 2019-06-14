New Titsa buses to have free Wi-Fi for customers

THE 104 new Titsa buses, to be added to the fleet throughout 2019, will have free Wi-Fi on board.

The service is already available on the company’s long-distance lines, as well as on the 20 and 40 aero-express lines, connecting the Santa Cruz Interchange with Tenerife North Airport, and Costa Adeje with Tenerife South, respectively.

Cristina Rosales, Titsa’s head of Communication and Marketing, said the process of renewing the fleet includes numerous advances and improvements in the buses, as well as accessibility and the environment, and also comfort and benefits for users.

“Customers demand new services, in line with technological advances,” said Ms Rosales. “So, when we started to renew our vehicles, we decided to incorporate USB ports to recharge mobile devices, and free Wi-Fi on board.”

The Wi-Fi service will enable bus passengers to connect to the Internet. The access will be useful to check emails, as well as accessing social networks and web pages.