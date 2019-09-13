Little Titch

Live Arico news

THIS sweet girl was found in Charco del Pino, roaming the streets, and limping on three legs.

She has an injured front leg, but is now safe in the refuge, receiving treatment. So far, we have had no response to our plea for her owner to come forward. If nobody claims her, Titch will be up for rehoming, as soon as her injury heals. Could you be Titch’s new family?

Good news!

Lucas, a beautiful pointer, who was featured recently in the Canarian Weekly, has been offered a home in Scotland. What a lucky boy!

Dog-walking club

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Please come and meet the dogs. They have a fabulous time with the walkers, and look forward to going out for a wander. Please feel free to pop along, even for a chat. If you have any questions, send a WhatsApp to Mark on 6522 97853, for further details.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm. During the summer months, we will not be opening on Sundays.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com