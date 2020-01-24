Tiny tot is dumped on street, in a plastic bag

THE mother of a baby girl, who was abandoned last Friday on an Orihuela street, is wanted urgently by Alicante’s National Police.

The tiny tot, thought to be a newborn, or just a few days old, was left in a plastic bag. She was discovered by two pedestrians, who had heard her crying before seeing movements inside the bag.

Emergency services were informed immediately and the baby was transferred to the Vega Baja Hospital, where she was said to be in good health.

Several more bags containing baby clothes, found next to the infant, have been examined by police and social services, in the hope of tracing her mum.

They are also checking the baby’s DNA for any known matches.

.