Timeshare owners want to keep their properties!

IT’S not often, especially here in Tenerife, that timeshare owners want to hang on to their properties, given the past history of events on the island.

But it is exactly what the 1,000-plus owners at the Club Los Claveles Timeshare Resort, in Los Cristianos, have been attempting to do, since January 2015.

That’s when Ivan Pengelly, who died last year, sold his Canary Islands Resort Management Company to Onagrup, without warning the owners.

Since then, a huge David & Goliath battle has been taking place between owners and management.

Los Claveles club members, comprising over 83% of the community there, voted at the 2015 AGM to terminate the Wimpen Club Maintenance Contract, which ran out in May 2017.

WimPen/Onagrup were given formal notice, but refused, steadfastly, to abide by the democratic vote, constitution or statutes.

What has occurred in the four years since is a series of hard-fought, legal victories in Scottish Arbitration, the Scottish Court of Session, then the Spanish Supreme Court in Gran Canaria, which approved the Arbitration Award in full, delegating the enforcement to the Arona Courts.

But the Wimpen/Onagrup company refuses to hand over the club owners’ properties, as well as their database, funds and accounting records.

To make matters worse for timeshare owners who have already paid the legal club administrator, they have been forced to pay a second maintenance fee in cash, on arrival at the complex, or are refused access.

Last December, the Arona Court ordered WimPen to stop sending invoices, refusing owners access and demanding maintenance fees from club owners.

But WimPen/Onagrup has appealed the judgement, which, they perceive, as justification to carry on until the appeal is heard, which could take another six months, despite the Supreme Court accepting the Arbitration Award in full, with no right of appeal.

Understandably, the owners are fed up with all these obstructive, delaying tactics by WimPen/Onagrup, while their club funds are depleting, rapidly.

The battle continues, after five legal court victories to date, which have amounted to nothing so far.

Alex Lovett, a long-standing timeshare owner there, said: “It is an absurd situation, and it appears to be some kind of game to Wimpen/Onegrup.

“It is extremely costly for us to keep paying out legal fees, and double maintenance fees, but we know we will win in the end.”

Another owner said: “They are waging a dirty battle against the rightful owners, but we will come through… it’s just a matter of time.”

