It’s time to lock in residency in Spain

UK nationals living in the Canary Isles, or owning property here, can feel reassured that little will change, while the Brexit transition period is underway. But, with no certainty beyond 2020, time is running out to secure your position.

What is at stake?

If you are lawfully settled in Spain, before 31 December 2020, you can acquire guaranteed citizens’ rights, under the UK/EU Withdrawal Agreement. This provides the right to remain, indefinitely, and access the same social security, education and employment opportunities as today, for as long as you remain resident in Spain. You would also be entitled to existing Spanish healthcare benefits, and annual cost-of-living increases to the UK State Pension.

However, anyone arriving, from 2021, may have restricted movement in Spain, and be subject to a new residence regime, to access similar rights. As such, there is everything to gain by taking steps now to become Spanish resident, and come under the protection of the Withdrawal Agreement.

How to become lawfully resident in Spain

If you are already in Spain, but have not yet secured settled status, register with the local authorities as soon as possible, to get your residence recognised.

All EU/EEA nationals staying in Spain more than three months should apply for the temporary (green) residence certificate. If you spend more than 183 days here, you are also obliged to register with your local municipal registry.

Of course, if you meet the criteria to be tax resident, you also should have formally registered with the Spanish tax office, and submit annual income tax and wealth tax (if applicable) returns, as well as Modelo 720 (reporting of assets abroad).

Temporary residents need to re-apply each year (and continue meeting the conditions of residence). After five years, you can qualify for permanent residency.

Spanish citizenship is available after ten years. However, under current rules, you would have to renounce your UK nationality, because Spain does not allow dual nationality.

Existing residents

If you already hold residence papers, you are considered lawfully settled, but will be expected to apply for the new “Foreigners Identify Card” (TIE) when it becomes available. Although the Withdrawal Agreement allows an extra six months to convert paperwork (up to 30 June 2021), there is little value in risking disruption, by waiting until then.

What changes for non-residents in 2021?

From 1 January 2021, UK nationals without settled status lose automatic freedom of movement, and will be treated as “third country” (non-EU) citizens. This means you would only legally be able to stay in Spain for up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

UK citizens will, of course, still be able to acquire Spanish residency, but under unknown rules and requirements. Current rules for non-EU/EEA citizens require each individual to demonstrate a minimum income, to prove sufficient economic means. As you cannot apply “in-country”, you would have to leave Spain, to apply through the relevant UK consulate.

So if you are still thinking about moving permanently to Spain, it will never be easier than today. Wherever possible, relocate and register before the end of 2020, to be protected by the Withdrawal Agreement.

For the best results, take personalised advice to establish what you can do to secure your position in Spain, and ensure your tax, estate planning, pensions and investments are optimised for life in the Canary Isles, before and after Brexit.

Blevins Franks accepts no liability for any loss resulting from any action or inaction or omission, as a result of reading this article, which is general in nature, and not specific to your circumstances.

Summarised information is based upon our understanding of current laws and practices, which may change. Individuals should seek personalised advice.

Keep up to date on the financial issues that may affect you on the Blevins Franks news page at www.blevinsfranks.com