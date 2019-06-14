Tim and Debs – A Tad Different!

KEDDY’S Entertainment is pleased to welcome and introduce something “A Tad Different”. We enjoyed interviewing a new, and very talented, duo, here in our lovely, sunny Tenerife, featuring Tim Ayles playing the piano, and Deborah Hannah singing “One Piano, One Voice”.

Tim and Debs don’t use any backing tracks or drum machines, hence the name “A Tad Different”. They both moved here to realise their dreams of becoming full-time musicians and performers.

Deb responded to a Facebook request for a singer, posted by Tim, in July 2018. “I saw the ad,” she said. “I was really encouraged to reply, by my husband Paul, and to start performing again. Tim and I hit it off straight away, because we both have the same zany sense of humour.”

Deb moved to Tenerife 11 years ago, after her family had grown up, and started singing almost immediately, working as a waitress in a bar. A song springs to mind! Debs was always singing, becoming well known as the “Singing Waitress”, and progressed to performing with the entertainers and acts in the bars, as well as being a regular face on the karaoke stage.

She has always loved music, and performed in front of her family and friends, putting on shows with her little sister Helen. Deb didn’t sing in public until her late twenties, and it was her friends who kick-started her career!

“My friends entered me in a singing competition,” she said. “I remember being so scared that my feet wouldn’t move off the floor, in time to the music. I was like the proverbial rabbit, caught in the headlights!”

Deb obviously impressed the judges, because she came second. She went on to win her next competition. The prize was a medal, some money, and the opportunity to go to Germany to sing for the British troops.

“Unfortunately, I could not go at the time, as I was raising my young family, and they were, and always will be, very important to me.”

Shortly after this, Deb joined a male-female duo, which was great fun, but exhausting. She was working full-time as the deputy manager of a children’s nursery, and found that a day job, and working at night, was just too much of a commitment.

She couldn’t continue, and began to do karaoke and open-mic nights, waiting and hoping for her big break. Deb began to think that she may never achieve her dream to be a full-time singer. “I always seemed to be in the right place, at the wrong time, or is it the wrong place at the right time!”

Tim lived and worked in the UK for over 50 years for Xerox, and other, major international companies. He has travelled the world, extensively, working in Europe and US. He lived in Florida for three years with his wife, also called Debs, and their three sons.

Tim and his wife have been visiting Tenerife for many years, and decided, like many of us, that holidaying here simply wasn’t enough. They took the plunge to semi-retire and move here, in May 2018. Tim harboured his wish to fulfill his life-long dream of playing the piano, professionally. He comes from a musical family, and has been playing the piano from a very early age. Music has always been his passion.

He has performed, regularly, in many pubs and clubs, in his hometown of Bedford. Interestingly, he was the chairman of a rugby club for 10 years, and has played at many rugby-club events, as well as private functions, parties and weddings.

Tim’s and Debs’ musical tastes are wide and varied, and range from classical, to rock, ballads and blues. Being a big Beatles, Eagles and Elton John fan has influenced Tim’s musical style. They continually challenge themselves to learn new songs, produce rich material, and keep the set list fresh, updated and varied.

They aim to entertain their audiences with a wide selection of songs, encompassing all eras and musical tastes, ensuring that the audiences have fun. They both agree that it’s important to get the audience joining in, wherever possible, so they’re part of the show.

Soon after meeting, Tim and Debs realised that there was a very strong connection between their personalities and musical tastes, which proved to be a great recipe for becoming a “Dynamic Duo”, and going out and entertaining.

Their similar sense of humour, and ability to include the audience, makes them a great act for all hotels and venues. While they both take the music and performing seriously, they understand that they are there to entertain an audience, and have fun themselves.

Their professionalism, passion and joy for life were really apparent, during our interview. This is also keenly demonstrated in their performances. They simply love entertaining audiences!

Keddy’s Entertainment finds conducting our artiste interviews so powerful and interesting. It is inspiring to hear how our talented entertainers realise and follow their dreams, at various stages in their lives.

We are extremely fortunate with all our talented artistes, who serve and create fabulous memories. It helps to make this beautiful island a first-choice holiday destination, for many repeat visitors. It also acts as a magnet, for those who wish to settle here.

You can follow Keddy’s Entertainment on Facebook @keddysentertainmentpage, so why not give us a cheeky little like! Until next time, enjoy whatever you’re doing!