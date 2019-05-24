Tijoco Bajo recycles its way, to top of the class

DURING the current academic year, all public primary schools in Adeje borough have been taking part in an educational environmental project, “Adeje Limpio y Circular”.

The main objective was to encourage a culture of recycling throughout the schools. The project also encouraged children to think of ways to contribute to the improvement of their local surrounds and environment.

The schools and the students took the project most seriously, and, with competition quite fierce among the different centres, all the youngsters worked hard to offer the best possible solutions for saving and caring for the local environment.

The winners were Tijoco Bajo Primary School, followed by Barranco de Las Torres, and Los Olivos. Special mentions were awarded to the Armeñime, Fañabe and Adeje Casco primary schools, because, revealed the judges, the points difference between the schools was so small.

The project was made possible, thanks to the Adeje Council, with the co-operation of the Fundación Canarias Recicla Ecoembes, the schools, and UTE ASCAN TORRABONAF, the borough’s waste disposal and recyling company.

Attending the prizegiving were representatives of the different primary schools, in addition to the participating companies, as well as Adeje Council.

It recognised the project’s work and effort of the schools’ community, which began in earnest after the Christmas holidays. Students worked and learnt through a series of educational activities, which allowed them to appreciate the difficulty posed by rubbish disposal, along with the importance of reduction and proper management.

The schools were judged through a series of Eco-Challenges, to be used in “real life”. These were to highlight the campaign itself through social media and other school media, adding to the community awareness of the issues at hand. The pupils also needed to concentrate on presenting a creative and studied solution to the problems in their local environment, taking diversity and the inclusion of people with special needs into account.

The campaign works to raise awareness of the importance of the correct separation of waste for the yellow, blue and green containers, in addition to encouraging people to use them.

The direct and indirect problems rubbish can cause for the environment, and the importance of the 3Rs, Reduce, Recycle, Reuse, were also key elements in the campaign.

The judges were favourably impressed, too, by personal initiatives among all the student groups, which contributed to a change in attitude towards a care for the environment, and also getting to know the UTE ASCAN TORRABONAF installation, the company which manages waste disposal and recycling in the borough.

The need to understand the social, economic and cultural impact that waste can have on our environment, was another part of the learning curve.