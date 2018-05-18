Thomas Cook might wave goodbye to its sexy-sun Club 18-30

THOMAS Cook’s Club 18-30, a brand known for cheap holidays full of sun, sex and ridiculous amounts of alcohol, could soon be confined to the company’s history.

The Club, specialising in trips to Malia, Ayia Napa or Mallorca’s Magaluf, has the fitting slogan: “It’s go big or go home, and only the legendary will do”.

At its peak, the firm transported around 100,000 people abroad every year, even generating a cult TV series.

Yet today’s youngsters favour holidays that show them in a better light on social media, and they’re no longer seeking those passed-out-drunk looks in snaps, or public, sexy couplings.

The popular holiday company, said to be considering whether it should sell the brand after owning it for 20 years, is “exploring options”.

Thomas Cook, one of the leading high-street tour operators, is reacting to a change in the type of break young people are now after, with most wanting a holiday good enough to share on such sites as Instagram.

More than half of the 18-25 age bracket believe social media plays a factor when picking a hotel, said a report published by the tour operator earlier this month. They call it “ego travel”.

Should Club 18-30 close, it would put an end to more than 50 years of the organisation, which started in 1965, when 580 youngsters were taken to Spain’s Costa Brava.

The brand, which grew during the 1980s, was the first overseas holiday for many teenagers without their parents.

By 2001, it boasted its own television show, ITV’s Club Reps, which saw groups of 18-30 reps showing holiday-makers around popular destinations.

Thomas Cook tried to keep Club 18-30 afloat in recent years by turning its back on salacious advertising campaigns, including slogans such as “Summer of 69”.

The move was made after five of its holiday reps quit, following allegations that they took part in “live sex acts” in the Corfu resort of Kavos.

But despite attempts to sort out its image, the Thomas Cook party continues, with Club 18-30’s website promising to be “what the summer is all about”… “no ties, no responsibilities”.

However, the holiday firm feels this is no longer what millennials desire, and plans to focus its attention on its own-brand hotels.

Cook’s Club, designed to include better food, music from popular DJs and upmarket cocktails, is the answer.

Remo Masala, Thomas Cook’s creative director, said: “It’s our opportunity to demonstrate that we leading the way, by bringing a sense of urban cool to the beach.”

The Times newspaper reports that the travel company is believed to be on the look-out for a Club 18-30 buyer.

The company said this week: “We remain committed to Club 18-30 for summer 2018. However, we are exploring options for the future of the brand, which could include the possibility of a sale.”