This Thomas Cook is continuing to operate
THERE is hope for hoteliers in the Canary Islands, thanks to Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia, which is owned by Spies (Denmark).
It resumed normal service on Tuesday, offering flights from the main airports of Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland to Tenerife, Gran Canaria, and Fuerteventura.
José Barreiro, owner of the Coral Hotels chain, revealed that he received a call from the airline on Monday night, confirming that they would resume their normal service the next day, after reaching an agreement with the UK liquidators.
Like all Thomas Cook planes, the Scandinavian airline had remained on the ground after being confiscated, which led to the cancellation of “all air traffic” from the Thomas Cook Nordic airline.
However, the division’s chief press officer, Charlotte Hallencreutz, had stressed that Thomas Cook Northern Europe had not gone bankrupt, and that the operations and flights, scheduled for the future, would continue as planned.
Barreiro stressed that it was excellent news from one of the most important markets for the Canaries, just a couple of weeks before the winter season begins, with high occupancy and visitors to the archipelago.
He insists that the market will recover, but he adds that it is necessary for the Canary Islands Government to concentrate on guaranteeing air capacity. And above all, he says, it must carry out promotions for the Canaries brand, not just for the flights but also for customers who want to come to the islands.
Thomas Cook Northern Europe embraces tour operators Ving, Globetrotter, Spies and Tjäreborg, as well as Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia, and several hotels, including the Sunwing Family Resorts, Ocean Beach Club and Sunprime Hotels brands.
The Nordic division of the tourism giant sends an annual average of 1.6 million visitors to the three Canary Islands.
