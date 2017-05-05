Please think of this:

Accion del Sol news

HERE are a few points to ponder over, from a dog’s point of view:

“My life is likely to last between 10-15 years, on average, so please bear this in mind before giving me a home. You have lots of friends and family, but I only have you for love, affection and companionship.

“Please do not leave me tied up or alone for long periods of time. Talk to me; even though I may not understand your words, I will be there to comfort you.

“Take care of me as I grow older, because, one day, you will also age. Go with me on my final journey, because everything is easier with you by my side.”

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol