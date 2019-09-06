Who could do this?

Accion del Sol news

THIS poor little pup was found abandoned without her mum, and we are feeding her every four hours, to try to save her.

Yet again, it shows the unbelievable cruelty of which humans are capable. We constantly strive to help the dogs abandoned here in Tenerife, and to find them new, loving homes.

Please do come and visit us, if you are interested in adopting a dog, and please never buy one! Our refuge has over 200 gorgeous dogs who have been failed by their owners, in cruel and barbaric ways. All they want is food and love, and, in return, they will be your loyal, loving friend – unconditionally.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol