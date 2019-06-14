The thirst-quenching watermelon

THE watermelon is a large, sweet fruit, originally from southern Africa. It’s related to the cantaloupe, zucchini, pumpkin and cucumber.

It is packed with water and nutrients, contains very few calories, and is exceptionally refreshing. This juicy melon has several health benefits, including lower blood pressure, improved insulin sensitivity, and reduced muscle soreness.

While watermelons are predominantly eaten fresh, they can also be frozen, made into juice, or added to smoothies.

Nutrition facts

Watermelon consists mostly of water (91%) and carbs (7.5%). It provides almost no protein or fat, and is very low in calories.

Carbs

Watermelon contains 12g of carbs per cup (152g). The carbs are mostly simple sugars, such as glucose, fructose and sucrose. It also provides a small amount of fibre. However, each serving of watermelon is relatively low in carbs, so eating it should not have a major effect on blood-sugar levels.

Fibre

Watermelon is a poor source of fibre, providing only 0.4g per 2/3 cup (100g).

Eating high amounts of fructose can cause unpleasant digestive symptoms in individuals who cannot fully digest them, such as those with fructose malabsorption.

Vitamins and minerals

Watermelon is a good source of Vitamin C, and a decent source of several other vitamins and minerals.

*Vitamin C: This antioxidant is essential for skin, health and immune function

*Potassium: This mineral is important for blood-pressure control and heart health

*Copper: This mineral is most abundant in plant foods, and often lacking in the Western diet

*Vitamin B5: Also known as pantothenic acid, this vitamin is found in almost all foods, to some extent

*Vitamin A: Watermelon contains beta carotene, which your body can turn into Vitamin A

Other plant compounds

Watermelon is a poor source of antioxidants, compared with other fruits. However, it’s rich in the amino acid citrulline and the antioxidant lycopene, which have numerous benefits for health.

Citrulline

Watermelon is the richest known dietary source of the amino acid citrulline. The highest amount is found in the white rind that surrounds the flesh. In your body, citrulline is transformed into the essential amino acid, arginine.

Both citrulline and arginine play an important role in the synthesis of nitric oxide, which helps lower blood pressure, by dilating and relaxing your blood vessels.

Arginine is also important for many organs, such as your lungs, kidneys and liver, and immune and reproductive systems, and has been shown to facilitate wound healing.

Studies note that watermelon juice is a good source of citrulline, and can increase blood levels of both citrulline and arginine, considerably.

Lycopene

Watermelon is the best known fresh source of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant, responsible for its red colour. In fact, fresh watermelon is a better source of lycopene than tomatoes.

Human studies show that fresh watermelon juice is effective at raising blood levels of both lycopene and beta carotene. Your body uses lycopene, to some extent, to form beta carotene, which is then converted into Vitamin A.

What’s more, it’s sweet, delicious and packed with water, making it excellent for maintaining good hydration.