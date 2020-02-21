Thinking globally, and acting locally

ADEJE Council hosted a major environmental conference in 2019, and pledged that in the coming months and years, it would act upon promises made to combat climate change.

It is good, then, to see that those promises are beginning to bear fruit, with the substitution throughout the borough of the bulbs in the public-lighting system.

Village by village, LED bulbs are being installed in lamp-posts throughout Adeje as part of the “Plan Estratégico Ante el Cambio Climático”, the strategic plan to combat climate change. The bulbs are 35w, 68w and 56w, with an overall energy saving of 40%.

The Municipal Services Councillor Esther Rivero Vargas said the work would see all public lighting changed, with a short and long-term benefit, financially and environmentally.

“We have mapped out energy consumption in the borough, and we know that public lighting is where consumption is highest,” she said. “The new system will see us using energy, but only where it is needed.

“This is a project to see more efficient and effective public services, and soon, we hope to add a smart system, which will also help towards efficient use of lighting.”

The €125,000 change-over cost is one of more than 50 actions the Council has included in its strategic plan to combat climate change.