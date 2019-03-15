Thieving avocado gang are caught red-handed

SIX men have been arrested by the National Police for stealing a huge batch of avocados, worth around 5,700 euros, from fruit farms in the Los Realejos area since last September.

The police nabbed the six, aged 20-47, after collecting sufficient evidence from security cameras, which had been set up in and around these farms for this specific reason.

Officers now have clear evidence of how this operation worked, with most of the robberies happening at night, and the six all adopting the same routine.

The gang broke into the property by going through a broken fence, or climbing over the perimeter wall.

Once inside the farm, they began stealing the fruit, loading up vehicles which were waiting on the other side of the wall.

Avocados are the lifeblood of fruit farmers, at certain times of the year, and it has been estimated that the volume of avocados stolen is some 1,650kgs, adding up to the estimated value.

Officers, aware of what was happening at these farms, opened an investigation, placing security devices and increasing their own numbers, from National and Local Police based in the area, specifically during the night.

Thanks to their collective skill and patience, they were able to identify and arrest the shifty six.