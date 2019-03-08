Thief struck victim on head with glass bottle

NATIONAL Police officers in Las Palmas have arrested a 49-year-old man, who attacked and robbed a woman in the lobby of her La Isleta apartment building.

He was alleged to have hit her over the head with a glass bottle, as well as stealing her mobile phone and 390 euros.

The woman told police that the incident occurred when, the man appeared suddenly as she entered the lobby.

She provided officers with a full, physical description of the man, whom they identified from their database because he had a long history of violent crime and robbery.

He was placed with the judicial authorities, awaiting trial.