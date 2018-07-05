Thief leads police a merry old dance

A YOUNG man, seen climbing down window shutters after staging a burglary in an apartment block, inflicted several injuries on an officer and damaged a police car.

The drama unfolded at around 1.40am last Sunday in San Isidro’s Edificio Azalea, in Calle La Dama.

A neighbour, who heard a noise outside, spotted the man and called the police, who happened to be surveying the area in a patrol car. They saw the burglar jump down and gave chase immediately.

He was quick, but the cops persisted and finally caught up with him. One officer was dragged to the floor as he attempted to stop the miscreant, suffering injuries to his knees, hands and an arm.

But as the man continued to resist the arrest, more officers waded in to help their colleagues.

Once detained, the suspect was handcuffed, with hands behind his back, and placed in the patrol car’s rear seat.

Somehow, though, he was able to smash the back window with his feet, after manoeuvring his arms to the front of him.

He was found carrying jewellery, a mobile phone and an Xbox, along with a PSP and all the remote controls.

The thief is now awaiting a court hearing.