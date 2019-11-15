Thief helps himself to €30,000 jewellery haul

A MAN aged 40 has been arrested, after forcing his way into a La Laguna house in the Geneto area and stealing valuable jewellery items, worth around €30,000.

The National Police began investigating after they received a report from a property owner, claiming that several valuable pieces of jewellery had been stolen from the family home.

What caught the officers’ attention was the huge €30,000 estimate of the stolen goods.

When they began investigating, they discovered that the property showed no sign of a forced entry, so they took a closer look at the people surrounding the family; those who were familiar with the family’s routine, and those who had access to the home.

They learned that a maintenance man had been working on the family home recently, by refurbishing several areas of the premises.

The police also discovered that he had entered the premises, carefully, by climbing through a window, which was when he took advantage by stealing the jewellery.

Officers soon identified the thief, who was arrested in La Laguna., and they recovered

The officers searched the individual’s home, in which they recovered most of the missing jewellery. Some of the items had already been sold to a second-hand jewellery shop.

But, fortunately for the family, all the stolen items were accounted for and returned to the owners.

As for the thief, he is in police custody, awaiting his appointment with a judge.