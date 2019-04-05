Just look at these!

Cats Welfare news

WE have a litter of seven gorgeous kittens, including the little girl pictured. Her brothers and sisters have similar markings, and they are all looking for loving homes. They are eight weeks old, and have been wormed and de-flead. They are very playful and litter trained. If you would like to meet them please, send us a private Facebook message. Alternatively, please ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006. *All cats go for a week’s trial, in your home.*

Bargains galore!

Our shop is situated on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino), and we are open seven days a week, 10am-6pm.

The income generated here is extremely vital to the work we do with the cats and kittens on the island. Our veterinary bills are huge, and we rely on the kindness of our supporters to keep us going, not only with their much-needed donations of money, but also the great assortment of items they give us to sell.

We have customers from various countries, and many visit us from all over Tenerife. Holidaymakers return, year after year, eager to snap up a bargain.

We stock good-quality clothes of all sizes, at sensible, low prices, as well as household effects, toys and jigsaws, and beautiful jewellery. Browse through our extensive selection of books, which include murder-mysteries, romances and biographies. We stock a wide range of CDs and DVDs , including music and film, and everything is in excellent condition. It really doesn’t seem like a charity shop at all!

Have a look at the designer rail, and treat yourself to names such as Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, Karen Millen, Julien Macdonald and many more, all at fantastically-low prices!

Many of our customers are residents, and like nothing more than to pop in regularly, checking to see what has been put on the rails and shelves, since their last visit. So come along, and see what you can find!

Shop volunteers

We always need people who would like to work in our charity shop. Shifts are from 10am-2pm and 2-6pm, and you will never work alone. The air-conditioned shop has a lovely atmosphere, and tea, coffee, and a fridge full of goodies are provided.

They’re all there to be enjoyed, while in the company of our friendly volunteers, and very valued customers! If you are interested, contact us on Facebook, ring/WhatsApp Sharon on 6625 24006, or pop into the shop for more information. Even if you can only spare a few hours a week, that’s fine!

Clothes, books and jigsaws

We are appealing to you all, please, for both ladies’ and men’s clothes, for our shop. We also need books of all genres, and in great condition, as well as jigsaws. Please have a look around at home, and drop them into the shop. If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.