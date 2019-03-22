Thank you all

Accion del Sol news

WE would like to say a really big thank-you to the very kind residents of Los Geranios apartments in Los Cristianos, who have made a fantastic donation of food for the dogs at the refuge.

You are very special, with big hearts to help the dogs. On that note, we would like to thank each and every person who helps the dogs here. You are all fantastic.

A sad case

A very sad little dog, about eight years old, was brought into our refuge last week. He was completely full of fleas and ticks, and is blind in one eye.

We can never understand how people can be so cruel, when all the dogs do is love us unconditionally for their whole lives. It’s so upsetting for them. Please adopt and don’t buy!

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol