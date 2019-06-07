Another TF-1 crash in Las Chafiras area

YET another accident occurred on the TF-1 last Tuesday morning, when two people was injured after a collision in Las Chafiras, San Miguel.

The incident happened just before 9am, when the emergency services received a call requesting medical assistance for the couple.

Ambulances were soon sent to the area, where Guardia Civil Trafico officers were already controlling the rush-hour traffic. But long traffic-jams were already visible because of the accident.

A 61-year-old woman, together with a man aged 40, were hurt in the collision, the woman suffering facial injuries as well as apparent damage to her arms.

The man also had injuries to his face, and was in pain from bruised hips. They were both transferred to Hospiten Sur for treatment.