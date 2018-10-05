A terrible situation

Cats Welfare news

AROUND 55 black cats have recently been discovered in Los Silos, living in cages in appalling conditions. They are very thin, and many are in need of medical treatment.

This is a huge exercise, so Cats Welfare is joining hands with other charities to resolve this matter. Volunteers have been to clean the cages and feed the cats, which are starving. We are appealing for food to be dropped off at Don Perro vets in Las Chafiras, or our shop in San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino).

Please mark the food “Los Silos cats”. We are not asking for cash donations at this stage, as a large-scale appeal will be put together, which will include other charities. Anyone who can either foster or adopt one of these poor cats, please let us know. Vet bills and food will be covered by any donations, at a later date.

We are also looking for volunteers who live reasonably close to Arico.

Horse Holidays Tenerife and Animal Rescue, in conjunction with Cats Welfare, are taking 10 of these cats. They will stay in a safe area until such time as they are ready to wander freely around the property.

The volunteers would need to see to the everyday needs of the cats up until that stage, including feeding them, administering any medication, changing litter and generally interacting with them. They would also be required to take them to the vet if need be, and certainly for neutering.

We are also looking for donations of litter trays, litter, food, blankets or anything suitable for beds. Let’s help to make life better for these poor cats. If you are able to help, please contact us via Facebook private message.

Adoptions

We have a large number of kittens available, all waiting to be adopted so that they can start their new lives in special, loving homes. If you adopt a second kitten, it will be neutered and microchipped, free of charge. Also, it will be wormed and deflead, and be given its first kitten injections. This applies to ALL black kittens, not just the second.

As well as kittens, we have several adult cats available, male and female, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All adults are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you are interested, please contact us via Facebook, or ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006.

Donations

We rely on the generosity of our supporters, and all donations are gratefully received. For further details, please check our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com

Our shop

We are open every day of the year, from 10am-6pm. We always need good quality clothes and books, as well as other items in excellent condition. We also welcome food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.