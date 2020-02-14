Terk needs a home!

K9 animal news

ABOUT six months ago, this beautiful young girl was brought to us at K9. We gave her the name Terk. When she arrived, she was about seven months old, which was still very young.

Terk didn’t have a great start in her short life, and was left at the police station in Granadilla. A gentleman named David saw her and brought her to K9. We did learn that she had been abused, so we knew that she would need a lot of love and attention.

We didn’t know a huge amount of what exactly happened, just that some damage had already been done to her. Terk is a very energetic, playful dog, and sometimes this can be a bit much for other dogs and people.

It isn’t her fault that she can be a bit overwhelming, so we are looking for a calm and patient new owner, for her to show her love, train with her on a one-to-one basis, and help her to learn and focus on you.

She does enjoy playing with other dogs, who also want to play, but, sometimes, she can be a little rough for them. One of our volunteers likes to take her to the local dog park, where she can run around and play with other dogs.

She is currently sharing with two, large, male dogs, and we have noticed that she can be territorial over her food, something she may have developed as a really-young puppy, and was never trained not to be.

Her new owner must be willing to train her and spend time with her. If you enjoy long walks, or even running, she would love to tag along with you, and it would also help her burn up some of the energy she has. She is still very young, so does need to be shown things, step by step.

Being in the kennels is a very stressful place for Terk, and she can get easily frustrated, which can lead to unwanted behaviour. We put her in the large kennel across the road from the main kennels, to give her space to run.

This does help, so, ideally, someone who has the space for her to be able to run a lot, would be perfect. As we said, she likes to play with other dogs, so another dog in the house could work, and they could become the best of friends, thus helping Terk to learn more and more about dog behaviour.

She really does need a second chance because she was neglected and abandoned, through no fault of her own, and has missed out of the important first few months of positive socialisation, as a puppy. It will take some time and training, but she is a very sweet girl, who is really misunderstood.

Can you help her? Can you show this beautiful girl that she can be loved? Please come and meet her at K9, any day, between 9.30am-1.30pm, on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas. Call us on 667 638 468, or email info@k9tenerife.com.