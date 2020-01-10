Tenerife’s New Year win is much needed

CD Tenerife 4 Albacete 2

THE Blanquiazul took a huge step forward last Saturday, thoroughly deserving this win against Albacete.

Goals from Jorge, Suso, Dani Gómez and Álex Muñoz achieved their first victory under new coach Rubén Baraja, moving them away from the relegation places.

Baraja raised a few eyebrows by sticking with Jorge Padilla and Elliot, two youth players who have broken into the first team.

But despite having numerous casualties in his squad, especially in attack, his boldness deserved recognition… and his reward was not long in coming!

After a good start, a serious-looking Tenerife took advantage in the 10th minute, thanks to the persistence of Dani Gómez and Jorge. The move began with a long shot from Elliot, which was saved by Albacete goalkeeper Tomeu.

But Dani Gómez collected the rebound and passed the ball inside to Jorge, who tapped it into an open net from a few yards out, scoring his first goal in the blue-and-white first-team shirt.

But it didn’t stop there. Tenerife had seven shots, three on target, and five corners, all in the first 15 minutes.

After this onslaught, the team calmed down, but they continued to play some solid, confident football.

Jorge had a chance to double their lead, but was thwarted

by a good save from Tomeu, who deflected the ball for a corner. But they did score again, just before half-time.

Dani Gomez played a perfectly-weighted ball into space through the middle, and Suso timed his run perfectly to stay onside.

And, with just the keeper to beat, his shot from 18 yards went straight past Tomeu and into the net, in the 45th minute.

The captain’s strike was just what Tenerife needed as they headed for the changing rooms at half-time with a spring in their step, and an excellent lead.

The second half couldn’t have started better for Tenerife, who were dominating a flustered Albacete, who didn’t know what had hit them.

Suso picked up a loose ball on the right, raced down the wing and saw Dani Gomez heading to the far post. Scorer became provider, and he played the perfect cross between goalkeeper and defenders right into Dani’s path, who volleyed it, left-footed, into the bottom corner to make it 3-0 after 53 minutes.

At this point, the CDT faithful were ecstatic, but Albacete responded immediately with a shot by Dani Ojeda, which hit the post defended by keeper Dani Hernández, who was in for Ortolá.

But this was a warning because the Manchego team cut the lead in the 68th minute after a corner found Rey Manaj, alone and unmarked in front of goal.

He headed the ball home to make it 3-1, but the Tenerife defence really should have done better.

In fact, alarm bells were ringing just three minutes later at the Heliodoro when Albacete scored their second goal, and again the defence was below par.

Dani Ojeda was picked out in front of goal and he tapped in from three yards to make it 3-2, silencing the crowd as the visitors finally got into the game, threatening to draw a match in which Tenerife had controlled throughout.

But Baraja reacted immediately, making consecutive changes. First, he took off Jorge Padilla and put on Undabarrena, and changed the formation to 4-1-4-1, abandoning the classic

4-4-2 line-up he had been using.

Then Moore entered the game, replacing idolised captain Suso on the far right.

The changes rebalanced the play but promised a tense 20 minutes until the end, although Álex Muñoz had different ideas!

As Tenerife broke through the centre, he picked up the ball and shot from 25 yards out, straight past a sprawling Tomeu, who could do nothing about it, giving Tenerife a 4-2 advantage after 82 minutes.

The home side even had one more shot before the end, and kept Albacete at bay for a much-deserved win and a valuable three points, lifting them to 18th in the league on goal-difference. There are three teams on 22 points and two above on 23, so it’s still very tight at the bottom.

But Tenerife’s first win under Baraja after the Christmas break, will fill them with confidence as they head to Rayo Majadahonda tomorrow (Saturday) for their second-round Copa Del Rey clash.

Their next league match is against Huesca on Wednesday, so let’s hope this performance is a sign of things to come, as they rebuild for 2020.