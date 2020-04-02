TENERIFE’S ENVIRONMENT BENEFITTING FROM HUMANS QUARANTINE

The Insular Water Council has announced that wastewater has fallen by 49% in Tenerife since the state of alarm, and the most significant change is the decrease in wastewater that reaches the regional Adeje-Arona regeneration plant.

In physical volume the decrease is from 43,850 cubic meters per day under normal conditions, to 22,410 today, and down 60% from 33,000 cubic meters per day to about 13,000 in Adeje-Arona.

The main contributing factor to this change, is the volume of hotels in the region, which have been emptying during this crisis until reaching as good as, zero tourism.

In the wastewater system of the La Orotava Valley, a slight decrease of around 15% has been observed, a figure that includes the rainfall records of the last days, so that this decrease could be even greater when precipitation falls, while in the Northwest a decrease of 11% has been registered.

In the regional seawater desalination plants, such as Granadilla, which supplies both this municipality, Arico, and San Miguel de Abona, there is a small downward trend of less than 5%, and in the case of the Fonsalía desalination plant that supplies Guía de Isora and Santiago del Teide, slightly less between 3-5%.

In desalination, the biggest decrease is again in the Adeje-Arona plant, where the production of desalinated sea water has decreased by 26%, from 30,500 cubic meters per day to 22,500.