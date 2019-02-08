Tenerife’s beaches are not in the swim

MORE than 1,200 travel journalists, editors, bloggers and agencies have each reported his or her favourite beaches in Europe, including a Top 10, to tour operator Flight Network.

And though Shipwreck Beach, on the Greek island of Zakynthos, came first, and Iceland’s Reynisfjära Beach second, the remaining Top-10 beaches were all in Spain.

These included three in the Canaries beaches, but not, unfortunately, any in Tenerife.

Playa de Papagayo and Playa del Charco de los Clicos swept in for Lanzarote, while Gran Canaria’s Güi Güi also caught the travelling crew’s attention.

The remaining Spanish beaches were: Playa de las Catedrales and Playa de Rodas, Cíes Islands (both Galicia); Cala de Ambolo (Jávea, Alicante); Aguas Blancas (Ibiza) and Platja de Formentor (Mallorca).