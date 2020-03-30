TENERIFE TRAMS AND BUSES RUNNING AT 7% OCCUPANCY

Occupancy on the Titsa trams and public buses in Tenerife reached just 7% last weekend, according to data supplied by the Transport Minister, Enrique Arriaga.

In a statement released by the Corporation, they say that due to the application of the various restrictive orders of the State of alarm, the staffing and running of both forms of public transport ha been adjusted to cater for 50% of usual passenger numbers, even though they knew that actual usage would be much less due to restriction of movement and social distancing.