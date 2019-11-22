Tenerife tops for package holidays

A LIST of the 10 most-popular package holiday hotspots for families this summer has been revealed, with Tenerife placed on top for the second year running, according to TravelSupermarket.

A fall in demand meant that prices fell by up to 38%, with

British holiday-makers counting the pennies and shunning expensive destinations, for countries where they can squeeze as much value from their sterling, according to new data.

The largest Canary Island was a firm favourite, thanks to its pretty beaches, almost guaranteed sunshine and affordable family accommodation. And it comes as the price of package holidays dived this year, thanks to delays in booking trips.

It is hardly surprising that Brits are trying to save money wherever possible, because of the huge fall in the pound against the euro, especially with Brexit again looming large.

And it’s actually half a century since the pound was worth less than the US $1.24 available last week.

Emma Coulthurst, from the comparison website, said: “There have been price drops on package holidays of as much as 38% this year, compared with those charged last summer.

“Brexit has raised concerns and seen people delay booking. As a result, demand has dropped and prices have followed.”

Turkey, Majorca and the Algarve also rank highly with holiday-makers who receive bang for their buck, with a huge number of resorts for families with a variety of budgets.

To ascertain the most popular package holidays, TravelSupermarket compared searches made by British holiday-makers for hundreds of thousands of holidays across more than 25 package holiday providers.

The searches were made on the site between 1st January 2019 to 18th July 2019, for holidays departing between 1st May 2019 and 30th September 2019, compared with the same dates last year.

It found that Spain was a clear favourite, because the Costa Dorada saw the biggest increase in interest, rising from 16th place last year to eighth this summer. Nearby Portugal was also of interest, the sunny Algarve jumping from fourth place last summer to third place this year.

Turkish resorts in the area of Antalya, including Kalkan, Lara and Alanya rose from seventh place last year to fourth place, and that is unsurprising, given the strength of the lira against the pound.

Emma added: “Britons get a lot of lira in Turkey, and it offers some of the largest range and best value, all-inclusive holidays on the market.

“With currency volatility with the euro on the minds of Brits, choosing to holiday in these countries enables you to avoid that and not spend a fortune.”

But the Brits are shunning more expensive locations, including Menorca, Ibiza, Dubai and Orlando.

In fact, the Spanish destinations of Ibiza and Menorca featured in the top 20 most expensive holiday destinations for a package holiday from the UK this summer, according to TravelSupermarket pricing research, highlighting why they were less popular.

This is Money, with data from TravelSupermarket, can reveal that the top 10 most-popular package holiday destinations for families this summer were:

1. Tenerife

2. Majorca

3. Algarve

4. Antalya, Turkey

5. Crete

6. Costa del Sol

7. Lanzarote

8. Costa Dorada

9. Corfu

10. Santorini, Greece