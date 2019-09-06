Tenerife thrashed by division’s newcomers
SD Ponferradina 4 CD Tenerife 0
THERE’S no other way to put it: Tenerife were played off the park by Ponferradina, in a match that saw an own-goal, defensive mistakes, and not much in the way of attacking from the lacklustre away team
True, they did have possession at the beginning, but with no depth or penetration, it didn’t lead to anything.
In fact, their defensive mistake led to the first goal, in the 16th minute. Larrea hoofed a looping long-ball for Ponferradina, looking for Yuri up front.
It seemed to be looking for Sipcic to head away, but he misjudged it, and, somehow, the ball fell nicely for Yuri, who knocked it over Sipcic’s head and volleyed it straight past Ortolá to make it 1-0, out of nowhere!
Following this, Tenerife had the ball a bit longer, but didn’t really give Manuel Garcia much to do in the Ponferradina goal, even when Malbasic had the ball in the net. Unfortunately, it was ruled out for a clear offside in the
build-up.
The second goal came in the first minute after the break. Isi, who had not really featured in the first half, broke down the right-hand side, and put through a nice ball to right-back Son, who had made the overlap by running into the box and opening up the Tenerife defence.
As Son pulled it back to find a Ponferradina striker, Sipcic stuck out his left foot to clear it. But, somehow, he guided it straight past an unexpectant Ortolá for an own-goal to give the home side a two-goal advantage,
From then on, Tenerife lost all confidence, became leaky at the back, and there could have easily been two or three more quick goals.
In fact, the third came after an hour’s play, when Yuri became provider with a simple ball into the centre of the Tenerife area. Again, it should have been dealt with easily, but Brazilian Kaxe found himself six yards out, in front of goal, with the ball at his feet. No mistakes here, as he simply toe-poked it past Ortolá to make it 3-0, after another Tenerife defensive mistake.
The rest of the match saw CDT suffer at the hands of a Ponferradina onslaught, in which they scored another goal, this time a well-taken effort from 37-year-old Yuri, also known as Papi!
Carlos Bravo played a lovely throughball to Yuri on the edge of the box. He picked it up and took on the Tenerife defence with tricks of which Cristiano Ronaldo would have been proud, before going to the right and dinking it over a sprawling Ortolá, who could do nothing.
So, Ponferradina four goals ahead after 74 minutes, and
the final whistle couldn’t come quick enough for Lopez Garai’s men, who could have no excuses for a poor performance against a strong Ponferradina, promoted from Segunda B last year.
Tenerife find themselves in a familiar position after three games… 16th, with yet again poor away form, with eight goals conceded.
It’s something Garai has said needs to change as soon as possible, especially taking into account their next match is against their old enemies, Las Palmas, tomorrow (Saturday)!
