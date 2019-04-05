Tenerife shape up for the safety zone
Albacete 2 CD Tenerife 2
FOUR points from their last two games have left Tenerife seven points above the relegation zone, after an amazing home win over league leaders Osasuna, and an away draw with Albacete.
We stressed that these matches could shape Tenerife’s future in this league, and if these results are anything to go by, then the future is looking brighter!
Against Osasuna at the Heliodoro, Tenerife started slowly and were simply outplayed by a superior side, who went 2-0 up within half-an-hour, after two goals in as many minutes from Roberto Ibáñez and Brandon.
But with loud encouragement from the blanquiazul faithful, they fought back gallantly during the second half.
They forced an own-goal from Osasunas Unai Garcia in the 62nd minute to make it 2-1, before a nail-biting finish saw Unai Lopez score twice for Tenerife, in the 79th and 84th minutes, to complete an amazing comeback.
It earned them three valuable points with a final 3-2 score.
If that were not enough, last Saturday’s trip to third-placed Albacete was just as incredible.
A buoyant Tenerife went to the mainland, still seeking their first away win of the season, against a team striving to reach second place, and an automatic promotion spot.
Albacete showed their intention from the off, and, instantly, pressurised Tenerife in the hope of forcing a breakthrough.
But on this occasion, Tenerife stood tall, held their own, and even broke free themselves. A well-worked move saw Suso in space on the right side of goal, and he caught Albacete off guard with a clinical across-goal finish, the ball nestling in the far corner to give the visitors a surprise 1-0 lead after only seven minutes.
But Albacete heads did not drop, and they continued to dominate with a couple of good chances to draw level.
This pressure came to fruition in the 28th minute, when a beautiful move between Febas and Fran García resulted in a cross finding Zozulia in the box, and he looped a brilliant header over Dani to make it 1-1.
Oltra’s team tried to move forward and have more possession, with Luis Milla and Racic pushing hard, but a goal was never going to be easy against a team with excessive ambition, and playing good football.
When the teams came out for the second half, Albacete scored one of the goals of the season after only 90 seconds. Midfielder Bela unleashed an almighty shot from 25 yards that beat everyone, including the Tenerife keeper, to put Albacete 2-1 ahead.
The rest of the half was back and forth, with chances for both teams, as Tenerife again refused to give up. A hard shot by Racic, 15 minutes from the end, forced Tomeu Nadal into a good save, and Malbasic floated one over the keeper that looked goal-bound, but the ball hit the crossbar and found safety.
Bela had a chance to wrap up the match with an open header, six yards out, but Dani came to the rescue with an acrobatic save to keep Tenerife in the match.
In injury time, as the final whistle and another away loss drew ever closer, Dani hoofed the ball upfield in the hope of something, and Malbasic got it under control, then headed towards the Albacete goal.
With two players on him, he managed to shape a shot from 12 yards out that went under Nadal and, unbelievably, made the scoreline 2-2 in what turned out to be the last kick of the game.
Tenerife and coach Oltra must be delighted with not only the results, but the attitude and play they showed in these matches, as they face another tricky match tonight (Friday) at 8pm at home against Sporting Gijón, who have been on a roll lately with four wins and a draw in their last five matches.
Having said that, Tenerife, now unbeaten in five, are slowly but surely moving away from the danger zone and starting to consolidate their league position.
Can they win at home? Of course, they can!
