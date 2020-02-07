Tenerife still on a roll

CD Tenerife 2 Sporting Gijon 1

TENERIFE came into this game determined to continue the good form they have shown recently in the League and the Copa del Rey.

Their opponents, also at the wrong end of the table, were eager to gain valuable points, which led to an interesting clash.

Baraja made no major changes, sticking with Dani Hernández in goal, and a solid 4-4-2 formation, which appears to be their favourite set-up.

The blanquiazul started at a good pace, keeping the Asturians in their own half and taking advantage of a set-play for their first goal.

After winning a corner on the far right, Milla crossed an excellent ball into the danger zone, where Sipcic rose above three defenders and headed past keeper Marino to put CDT ahead after just eight minutes.

The dream start gave Tenerife some breathing space after a busy few days, and left Sporting chasing the game.

But although they had more possession, Sporting didn’t threaten Dani’s area because Tenerife held strong at the back, led by Lasure, one of their winter signings.

In the 39th minute, CDT suffered a major blow when keeper Hernández injured a hamstring while taking a goal-kick. Coach Baraja was forced to make a change and brought on Ortolà, who had just recovered from injury.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, Tenerife doubled their lead. Valiente failed to deal with a high ball, heading it as far as Joselu, who picked it up 20 yards out and slotted it into the far corner.

Tenerife, with a two-goal advantage, were able to control the game after the interval, until Baraja had to introduce some fresh legs. Undabarrena came on for goal-scorer Joselu up front, and Alex Munoz replaced Nahuel.

Sporting also made a couple of changes, the most notable being the introduction of Pablo Pérez in the 77th minute.

After being on the pitch for just six minutes, he got on the end of a perfect through-ball from Pedro Diaz and shot past Ortola to cut the lead, with only seven minutes left.

Tenerife looked nervy, naturally, and Sporting pressed forward, creating a couple of chances. But the home side hung on, to see the game through for a well-deserved third win in five games.

They are now 16th in the table, and travel to Extramadura tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon.

If they can maintain this form, and build on their team spirit to keep the good performances and results coming, it could turn out to be a successful 2020 campaign.

