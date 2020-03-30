SECOND TENERIFE NURSING HOME HAS CORONAVIRUS DEATH

An elderly man has died of coronavirus in a nursing centre in Tegueste, a town near La Laguna in north Tenerife.

This is the second death from COVID-19 that has been registered in the Canary Islands a nursing home, after the one that occurred last week in Fasnia, also in Tenerife.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that several more people in the center in Tegueste, have also tested positive.

This death is the only one registered in the Canary Islands from 8pm Saturday to 8pm on Sunday due to coronavirus.