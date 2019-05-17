Tenerife North airport hits the top-10 best list

AIRHELP, a website which helps people get compensation for their cancelled or delayed flights, has released a list of 72 airlines and 132 airports, ranking them from best to worst. And Tenerife North came ninth

The company relied on 40,000 passenger surveys in over 40 countries conducted in 2018, as well as data from commercial vendors to rank the airports and the airlines.

The report ranked airports on three parameters: time performance, which weighed 60% of the final score, while the other two factors, service quality, and food & shopping options, accounted for 20% of each final score.

Hamad International Airport of Qatar clinched the first position in the list of the best airports of 2019. It was followed by Japan’s Tokyo International Airport and Greece’s Athens International Airport on the second and the third place respectively.

The best 2019 airports

Hamad International Airport (Qatar)

2. Tokyo International Airport (Japan)

3. Athens International Airport (Greece)

4. Afonso Pena International Airport (Brazil)

5. Gdansk Lech Wałęsa Airport (Poland)

6. Sheremetyevo International Airport (Russia)

7. Changi Airport Singapore (Singapore)

8. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (India)

9. Tenerife North Airport (Spain)

10. Viracopos/Campinas International Airport (Brazil)

The worst 2019 airports

Gatwick Airport (UK) Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (Canada)

8. Porto Airport (Portugal)

7. Paris Orly Airport (France)

6. Manchester Airport (UK) Malta International Airport (Malta)

4. Henri Coanda International Airport (Romania)

3. Eindhoven Airport (Netherlands)

2. Kuwait International Airport (Kuwait)

1. Lisbon Portela Airport (Portugal)