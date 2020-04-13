TENERIFE MAN JAILED FOR 17 MONTHS FOR BREAKING CONFINEMENT THREE TIMES

A 37-year-old man was sent to Tenerife II Prison yesterday, to serve a 17-month sentence for breaking the rules of confinement for the third time, as well as having a fourth previous suspended sentence, for robbery with force.

The Court of Instruction Number 5 in Santa Cruz, issued the sentence of conformity that condemns the now inmate to five months of his sentence, after he admitted before the judicial authority that at 11am yesterday he was, without any justification, wandering around the Bus Station on Avenida Tres de Mayo in the capital of Tenerife.

It turned out, that he had been sentenced to four months in prison for robbery with force in September 2019; on April 6th, a week ago, four months in prison for a crime of disobedience under orders of confinement, and the next day another four months for a new crime of disobedience to the rules of quarantine.

The Justice had suspended the three convictions as they were light and there had been compliance in all cases by the accused, but now, with the fourth, the prosecutor has opposed the conditional remission and the judicial authority ordered his admission to prison, upon “Foresee as probable” that the man will commit “new crimes such as the one being prosecuted, with the potential risk against public health that this implies”, since nobody can assure that he is not a Covid-19 carrier.

He recalls the ruling that, regardless of the three convictions, the now convicted “has forced law enforcement to act on at least seven occasions”, identifying him on the street for no reason.

The resolution details that the investigated person has a recognized disability of 65%, but affirms that he understands that “there is no evidence that his intellectual or volitional powers are diminished.”