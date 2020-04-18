TENERIFE HAS GENERATED 24% LESS WASTE DURING LOCKDOWN

The Arico Environmental Complex has gone from 48,403 tons of waste to 36,729 tons in a year-on-year comparison during the period of confinement due to the state of alarm.

The Environmental Complex located in the southern municipality of Arico, says that waste has reduced by 24% at its facilities during the first month of confinement and restriction of productive activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This data was made public yesterday in a press release by the Area of ​​Sustainable Development and Fight against Climate Change of the Cabildo de Tenerife, led by the director Javier Rodríguez.

This infrastructure, which receives waste from the different transfer plants situated throughout the island, in Arona, El Rosario, La Guancha and La Orotava, received a total of 36,729.64 tons between March 15th and April 14th, which represents a decrease of 24.12% compared to the same time last year, in which 48,403.61 tons were collected.

Rodríguez says that one of the positive collateral aspects derived from this crisis is that, by dealing with less waste, and if this state is maintained for a few more weeks, then the useful life of the current discharge cell that it operates, will be prolonged even more in the Environmental Complex.

This decrease in waste is more significant if it is taken as a reference from April 1st, at the start of zero tourism on the island, until last Tuesday, the 14th, where 29.32% less has been recorded compared to the same period in 2019, and this decrease is clearly linked to the closure of hotels, and therefore, to less activity in the generation of waste.

The counselor stresses that this data shows “the magnitude of the health and economic crisis that we are suffering.” These results “derive from a situation of economic closure. For this reason, the Council is working on initiatives that reduce waste in a more sustainable way when it returns to normal,” he stresses.

For this, he pointed out, “the new waste contract, which is currently in the bidding period, is essential and will give priority to and favour a lesser amount of waste reaching the discharge cell of the Arico Environmental Complex.”

The political manager of the waste area of ​​the Cabildo, stresses that “the future winning company will be paid a fixed amount, but there will be a bonus system implemented based on, the greater the higher the degree of waste recovery through recycling, and therefore, the smaller the quantity of waste that enters the discharge cell”.

Furthermore, it maintains that in an insular and fragmented territory such as this one, it is a priority to “valorise” all waste. We have to stop talking about waste and start talking about resources, because on many occasions waste can be usable and reusable, an aspect that the new contract will promote, “he points out.