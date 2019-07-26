Tenerife calls time on beaches’ stone towers

VOLUNTEERS in Tenerife plan to remove hundreds of the man-made stone-tower piles on beaches, because of their negative impact on the environment.

The towers have been built by tourists along the beaches of El Beril, in Costa Adeje, and Jardín, Puerto de la Cruz.

Yes, they give the coastline an original and not unattractive twist. But environmentalists are far from pleased because shifting the stones from their natural “habitat” is threatening the island’s flora and fauna.

In a bid to reverse the effects, a group of volunteers last week began returning them to their rightful place on Jardín beach, returning it to its original state.

Meanwhile, Adeje Council are aware of the movement on El Beril beach, a spokesperson saying: “There is a plan to remove these towers in Adeje, too. But this cannot be done by anyone. To protect the environment, it needs to be carried out by experts, working with a team of volunteers. We still no date for this in Adeje, but it is on the agenda.”

The trend for stone towers is not peculiar to the Canary Islands, but these two Tenerife beaches hold the record in Europe for the short-time sculptures, featuring a 200-metre-long stretch of towers, 15 metres wide, along the promenades.

There are places all along the Spanish coastline, where tourists and locals alike attempt to leave their mark.

But lawyer Jaime Coello maintains you’d have to go to Hawaii, Aruba or the Réunion island, in the Indian Ocean, to see anything quite on the scale of those in Tenerife.

Coello is Director of the Telesforo Bravo Juan Coello Foundation, which has organised the removal of the stones on the northern beach, in collaboration with the Puerto de la Cruz Council.

These mounds, used in the past for crowning graves, have been present for centuries, in the spiritual traditions of various cultures all over the world.

They range from Scottish cairns, indicating the location of a grave, to the Zen tradition, in which the deceased are symbolised by the tower, and their experiences in life by the stones.

Then, in 1987, the Harmonic Convergence, a synchronised, meditation event, co-ordinated from the West Coast of America, sparked a trend for erecting the stone towers.

Soon, people everywhere were doing it, usually to see how many stones they could get to balance on top of one another.

The effects of these towers on the environment vary. Matías Fonte, Dean of the Official School of Biologists in the Canary Islands, says they cause the landscape’s deterioration, the extent of the impact dependent on the height of the towers.

The higher the tower, the more shadow it produces… and the more pressure it exerts on the ground. Above all, though, the towers affect the habitats of animals and plants.

Below each stone, there is a vertebrate and invertebrate ecosystem of bacteria, lichens and fungus, which are disturbed when they are lifted up. Ground snails, limpets and crabs are most at risk, along with seaweed and lichen, according to Fonte.

There is also a geological impact. “Moving the stones, artificially, removes information about the land on which they lie because the rocks act like books, in which we can read the story of the Earth,” says Ramón Casillas, professor of Geochemistry and Petrology at the University of La Laguna.

“Man has to leave his footprint wherever he goes,” he adds.